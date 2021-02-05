Scottsville - Larry Eldridge Gerald, age 94, died peacefully Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
Visitation will be Saturday February 6, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and Sunday from 12:00 to 2:30 PM at the T.W. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held Sunday February 7, 2021 at the Crescent Hill Cemetery at 3:00 PM.
A Video Funeral Tribute will post Monday February 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST online at www.twcrowfuneralhome.com at the bottom of his obituary page. Full obituary and online condolences at www.twcrowfuneralhome.com