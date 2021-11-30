Bowling Green – Mr. Larry Franklin Hall, age 75, passed away on November 27, 2021, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, KY. He was born on December 15, 1945, to his parents, Ernest Hilary (E.H.) Hall, Sr. and Hazel Elizabeth Hall who precede him in death. He was also preceded in death by his twin sister, Lana Francis Chilton, and his brother, Robert “Bobby” Dennis Hall. Larry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley Ann Hall; his daughter, Tish Hall Say (Alex); grandchildren, Samantha and Rory Say; brother, Ernest “Ernie” Hilary Hall, Jr. (Trina); stepmother, Fayetta C. Hall; aunt, Ruth Williams; brothers-in-law, Ron Chilton and Phil Magan; cousins, nephews and nieces, and grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
There really aren’t enough words to describe Larry’s life. He lived it to the fullest, and he truly never met a stranger. He could sell pennies to a millionaire and have the millionaire feeling like he got the deal of a lifetime. He could also haggle for anything from dental work to cars. Everything was negotiable. Finally, he could tell a story like no one else. Even though family and friends would hear the same story over the years, he had a way of making it brand new and just as funny every time. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, and he loved his friends like family. His close friends went all the way back to elementary school and junior high, and he never let them or his family down. If they needed anything, he was there. He was also so incredibly kind to anyone who crossed his path. No one ever left his house hungry, and if you needed a place to stay, he welcomed you with open arms. He never turned anyone away, and if you were the black sheep of the family, you fit right in with him. Although everyone knew where he stood on any issue, he never judged anyone. His mottos in life were to never let anyone rock your world and don’t worry what others think. Nothing held him back. The celebration of his life will be held at Cone Funeral Home at 1510 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42104 on Friday, December 3, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Bowling Green Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you perform a random act of kindness in Larry’s memory.
