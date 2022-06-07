Bowling Green - Larry J. Richards, age 84, of Bowling Green passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on September 24, 1937 to the late Autrey L. and Donna Mayrine Lindsey Richards. He was married to Glenna Faye Richards, who survives.
Larry served in the United States Navy and was a former construction worker for Stewart-Richey and Division 9 Finishes. Later on, he opened his own company, Richards Acoustical. He enjoyed singing and sang in several gospel quartets with his family. Larry was also known for making life-sized animal figures out of Dryvit for his grandchildren. He was a member of Fairview United Baptist Church.
Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory – three sons, Billy Richards and Bobby Richards both of Bowling Green, and Bryan Richards (Leanne) of Smiths Grove; six grandchildren, Ashley Meredith (John), Jennifer Vincent (Kyle), Adam Richards (Stephanie), Josh Richards (Tensley), Lauren Richards and Luke Richards; eight great-grandchildren; four brothers, Buford Richards, Overt Richards, Jimmie Richards (Kathy) and Tommie Richards (Lola); one sister, Oneta Simpson (Jerry). He was preceded in death by his siblings Jerry Richards and Dottie Minton.
The visitation will be Thursday, June 9 from 12 - 7 PM at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel and Friday, June 10 from 9 -11 AM at Fairview United Baptist Church, with the funeral there at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Fairview Church Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.