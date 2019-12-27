Bowling Green - Larry "Joe" King age 64 of Bowling Green, entered into rest on Dec. 26. He was born in Russlleville to the late Bailey and Thelma Brown King. He was a retired Production Manager and a member of Clearfork Baptist Church. Joe was well known for his Christmas decorations and playing Santa Claus, and was nominated Home Town Hero. Enjoyed gardening, his pets Shadow, Misty, and June Bug and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Maxine King, who was his High School Sweetheart, 3 children, Angie Kirby-Ford (Todd), Laura Cox (Chris) and Michael King (Kasey) all of Bowling Green. 4 grandchildren, Christina, Chelsea, Madison and Kinsley, 3 great grandchildren, 5 brothers and 3 sisters and their spouses and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 10:00 am Monday till time of service at 1:00 pm at J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in Clearfork Baptist Church Cemetery. The family ask that in Lieu of flowers, donations be made to the B.G./Warren County Animal Shelter.