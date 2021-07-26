Bowling Green – Larry Monroe Cowles, 68, of Bowling Green, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Medical Center. The Bowling Green native was a son of the late Ambrose Cowles and Pauline Helton Cowles and was preceded in death by his son, Scott Cowles. Mr. Cowles was employed at Country Oven Bakery and was a member of Boiling Springs Church of Christ. Survivors include his wife, Linda Lewis Cowles; one son, Phillip Cowles (Larenda); one brother, Donald Cowles; four grandchildren, Lindsey Cowles, Michelle Carter, Phillip Cowles, Jr. and Lauren Cowles; two great grandchildren, Cash Durbin and Riley Durbin; several aunts, uncles and cousins, nieces and nephew also survive. Burial will be at the Boiling Springs Church of Christ Cemetery. Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.