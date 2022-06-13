Bowling Green – Larry Newton Flowers Sr. age 81 of Bowling Green, died Saturday at the Greenview Regional Hospital. Larry was born in Bowling Green to the late Henry Newton and Zula Mae McCallister Flowers. He is also preceded in death by a son, Terry Dewayne Short, Grandson Cory W. Vance, great grandson, Isiah and a sister Joann Zimmerman and a brother George H. Flowers. Larry was retired from the United States Army as a Master Sgt. having served during the Vietnam War, and the United States Post Office. He was a member of the Clear Fork Baptist Church, Oder of the Odd Fellows-IOOF-Aeolion # 51, and Past Master of the Hayes Masonic Lodge # 517.
Larry is survived by his wife of 31 years, Betty Ann Cline Flowers. His daughters, Sherry L. Croslin, Sherry A. Hagans, Holly M. Cline (Jimmy) and Shelly L. Flowers, a son, Larry N. Flowers Jr. all of Bowling Green, KY. Sisters, Marilou Skaggs Larry) of Brownsville and Sandra L. Wooten of Bowling Green. 12 Grandchildren, several great grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday and after 9:00 am Friday all at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens, with Military Honors.
