Bowling Green - Larry R. Hagan, 77 of Williamstown, KY formerly of Bowling Green died Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
The Monroe County native was a son of the late Jimmie and Okla Smith Hagan and is preceded in death by two brothers, Dale and Billy Hagan. He was retired from Bell South Telephone Company. Larry was also Air Force Vietnam Veteran.
Larry Hagan was a loving, caring, and hardworking man who loved not only farm work, bulldozing, and motorcycles, but also his family whom he shared these moments. He will be remembered and cherished forever in the memories of his two daughters, Lori Hagan Lane (David) and Niko Hagan; two granddaughters Megan Maddern and Shelbie Maddern (Robert Ellis); one sister Cathy Meeks (Steve); several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 12 noon Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Larry Hagan's wishes were that no flowers be sent but rather donations made to the DAV, 100 Veterans Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42104 or Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256