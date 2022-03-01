Bowling Green – Larry Richard Basham, 69 of Brownsville died Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was a son of the late James Robert Basham and Clara Lorene Jenkins Graham. He was preceded in death by two brothers, William “Billy” Basham and Steve Basham; a sister Carolyn Jean Hymer. He was a farmer and a member of Richardsville Baptist Church. His survivors include his sister, Lorri Keith and a brother, Gary Basham; several nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service at a later date under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Fairview Cemetery.