Scottsville - Larry Richard Richey, Scottsville, KY, died unexpectedly June 14, 2022, after successful surgery at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Larry, the oldest of four children, was born in Bowling Green, KY on March 22, 1947 to Dora Mae Beckham and Milton Boone Richey. He was a graduate of North Warren High School, class of 1965, and received a Bachelor's degree from Western Kentucky University. His livelihood was as an insurance agent, co-owner of Morehead Insurance Inc, and later as an office and furniture supply representative. Larry was a Christian, worshiping with the fellowship of Scottsville Baptist Church. He loved playing golf and was an avid fan of professional, college and high school sports. He especially supported Allen County High and Allen County Scottsville High sports teams. Larry was an "Exhausted Rooster" from the Allen County Jaycees and held Ky. Thoroughbred, USJCI Senator and Ambassador status. A three-term local Jaycee president, he was honored with a Kulp award for being a top ten outstanding president in the nation. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sheila Richey Orange and mother-in-law Mary Lou Stephens Hackney.
Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of fifty-four years (July 19) Mary-Garnett Hackney Richey; son Joseph B. Richey, Morristown, TN, son Bert L. Richey, wife Jaime and precious granddaughters Jenna and Bailey, Fort Thomas, KY; brothers Steve Richey, Morristown, TN, James (Tina) Richey Powell, TN; nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Visitation will be Friday June17, 2022 from 12:00 to 8:00 PM and Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the T.W. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be Saturday June 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the T.W. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Smiths Grove Cemetery.
Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Scottsville Country Club and made at the funeral home or mailed to 51 John Kelly Drive, Scottsville, KY 42164.
