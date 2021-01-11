Bowling Green – Larry Smith Raymer, 83, gained his wings with two of his grandchildren by his side Thursday, January 7, 2021. Larry is preceded in death by his mother, Margie Raymer; sister, Carlyse Barber; and his wife, Frances Raymer.
Most knew Larry as Cool Breeze. Larry honorably served four years in the U.S. Navy. He loved WKU and UK basketball as well as the Dallas Cowboys and Alabama football. He played blues on bass guitar and was known for his jitterbug dance moves. Larry could form a life-long friendship with just about anyone, and he made many. He loved his family more than anything, and his stories will be told for generations.
He is survived by his son, Eric Raymer (Darlene) and daughter, Pam Raymer; two step-children, Kent McElroy and Donna Angle; four grandchildren, Shannon Raymer, Abby Raymer, Shane Raymer, and Madison Bevarly; three step-grandchildren, Dylan Angle (Leah), Kate Long, and Eli McElroy; and one great-step-grandchild, Bryson Gaves.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home and on Thursday from 9:00 am until time of service at the funeral home.