FRANKLIN - Mr. Larry T. Goostree, age 72 of Franklin, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home, where services will be held Saturday at 11 am with burial to follow in Sulphur Spring Cemetery.
A native of Simpson County, he was the son of the late Thomas Goostree and Elmer Frances Atkinson Goostree. He was a Marine Veteran serving his country from 1966 to 1969. Mr. Goostree was a plant supervisor with the Kendall Company.
He is survived by his wife - Gayle Turner Goostree of Franklin; 2 sons - Brad Goostree and wife Samantha of Columbia, TN and James Goostree and wife Mary Jayne of Franklin; 1 brother - Roger Goostree of Leitchfield, KY; 3 grandchildren - Jackson and Ella Goostree and Tristan Alderson; a special caregiver - Sue Neblett of Franklin.
Visitation will be from 3pm to 8pm Friday and after 6am Saturday at Crafton Funeral Home. Memorial gifts may be made to Wounded Warrior Project (envelopes available at funeral home). Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com.
