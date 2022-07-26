Bowling Green – Larry V. Grinstead, 74, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2022, at his residence. Larry was the son of Curtis Grinstead and Annie Moulder Grinstead who preceded him in death. Also preceding Larry in death were sisters: Mary Dennis, Perlina Phillips, Vivian Askren and Clara Bailey.
Larry was born in Warren County and enjoyed his career working at the Corvette Museum. He also worked at the Holley Carburetor. Leaving to cherish his memory is a son, Scott Grinstead; daughters, Ashlee McCoy and Emilee Dru Davidson; life partner, Sue McCoy Kitchens; and a grandson, Matthew-Jon Kitchens.
Visitation only will be held for friends and family at Hardy and Son, Bowling Green Chapel, on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.