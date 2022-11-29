Bowling Green — Larry W. Brashear, Sr., 83, of Bowling Green passed away Nov. 23, 2022 at his residence.
The Bowling Green native was born Mar. 4, 1939 to the late Ellis Reed & Minta Greaver Brashear. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Annie Ruth Cornelius Brashear; four brothers, Edgar (the late Jean), Charles (the late Pauline), John (the late Eva), & Kenneth; and grandson, Tony Brashear. Larry retired from Holley Carburetor. He loved woodworking, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Glen Lily Baptist Church.
Survivors include his children, Judy Thompson Brashear of Bowling Green, Larry W. Brashear, Jr. (Ellyn) of White House, TN, & Gerald Brashear (Brenda) of Franklin, KY; grandchildren, Kaci Thompson, Jessica Thompson (Demond), Chris Brashear (Christy), Danil Kemp, Nikki Stewart, Jeff Brashear (Victoria), & Kelli Brashear Mallory; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Cwynn, Victoria, Braxdon, Lenix, Kate, Taylor, Addison, Aaliyah, Kayden, Connor, Bentley, Myles, Kainnan, & Jorjia; sister-in-law, Evelyn Brashear (the late Kenneth); and several nieces, nephews, & special friends.
A visitation with the family will be held on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. with a time of remembrance at 4 p.m. all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Larry chose cremation. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to a charity of choice.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.