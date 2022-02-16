Bowling Green - Larry Hunt of Bowling Green, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022. He was 78 years old.
Born to the late J.W. and Frances Jenkins Hunt, Larry is also preceded in death by his wife of 15 years, Deborah Hunt and her son, Jay. He is survived by his children Scott Hunt (Deanna), Teresa Hunt, Greg Hunt (April), Samantha Elliot (Edward); grandchildren Hillary Hoyt, Drew Hunt, Mollie Johnson, Ashley Childress, Whitney Hunt, Kyle Hunt; great grandchildren Bella, Oliver and Remy Womack and Blake Hoyt; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Larry worked for D & M and M & L Electrical as an Electrician before retiring. He was a talented musician having taught himself to play guitar and coming from a family of musicians. Larry loved spending time with his family, especially his great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 19th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a Chapel Memorial Service to begin at 2pm, all at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel, Bowling Green. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Larry Hunt to the Son Rhea Foundation.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.