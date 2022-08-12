Owensboro - Larry Wayne Marr, 74 of Owensboro, passed away on August 11, 2022, at his home following a lengthy illness. He was born January 8, 1948 to the late George Robert Marr and Mae Evelyn Moran Marr.
Larry was a member of St. Pius the Tenth Catholic Church and a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a specialist E4, 6th and 20th Artillery 5th Mechanized Division, Special Forces, where he trained troops for battle in Vietnam. While in the Army, he was an undefeated Golden Gloves boxer.
After returning home from the service, he became a firefighter for the Glasgow Ky Fire Department, a Supervisor at Williams Construction Co, CEO at Wilkerson Fiber Optics Construction Co., Senior Welder at FMC and material handler at RR Donelly and Sons.
After being disabled on the job, he became a genealogist for over 30 years. Larry came out of retirement to work as a maintenance supervisor at One Park Place and a greeter at Walmart, where he enjoyed talking with customers. (his favorite pastime)
As a young man, he was a drag racer, building his own car motors, he was an artist, ran track and was a long-distance runner. He travelled the country on his motorcycle and attended Woodstock. When his children were young, he served as an assistant soccer, basketball and baseball coach. His interests included genealogy, music, dancing, travel to the beach and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Larry Wayne Marr, Jr. on September 16, 2007; sisters, Bobbie James and Bonnie Matthews; and brothers, Charles "Billy" Marr and Douglas Ray Marr.
Larry is survived by his wife of 6 years, Patricia Sue Osborne Marr; a daughter, Ashley Nicole Marr of Bowling Green; sons, Larry Dewayne Marr of Somerset, Joseph Paul Smith (Krystyn) of Waxhaw, North Carolina, Robert Jason Marr (Robin) of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Dylan and Liam Marr, Heavynne Murrell, Lukas and Jakob Smith; four sisters, Barbara (Woody) Parker, Shirley (Alton) Devasher, Donnie (Matthew) Kirby and Beverly Marr; two brothers, Jerry (Brenda) Marr and Ronnie (Connie) Marr; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, August 16 at St. Pius the Tenth Catholic Church in Owensboro, where visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Owensboro, Kentucky.
Rather than send flowers, the family requests that a live plant or tree be planted in Larry's memory. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
