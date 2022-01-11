Bowling Green - Larry Wayne Porter, 74 of Bowling Green passed away January 11, 2022 in Bowling Green. He was the son of the late Clarence & Thelma Porter. Larry was born in Bowling Green on April 14, 1947.

Larry was a pharmacist at The Prescription Center in Morgantown, KY. He will be missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by 3 cousins; Rusty Porter, Stacha Murphy and Charla Snodgrass and his aunt Carolyn Porter.

A graveside service will be 1:00 PM Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Fairview Cemetery #2. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.