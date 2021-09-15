Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of east central Kentucky, north central Kentucky, northwest Kentucky and south central Kentucky, including the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Nicholas and Woodford. In north central Kentucky, Hardin, Larue, Nelson and Washington. In northwest Kentucky, Ohio. In south central Kentucky, Adair, Allen, Barren, Butler, Casey, Cumberland, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hart, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Taylor and Warren. * Until 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ this evening. * A line of showers and storms will persist across portions of central Kentucky this morning and potentially result in flash flooding. Additional showers and storms are likely to fire off this afternoon ahead of a cold front and could contribute to additional flooding. The flood threat should end late this evening as the cold front pushes through the region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&