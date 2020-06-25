Bowling Green - A Life VERY Well Lived
After decades of walking with Jesus, Larson Blaine Hudson 80, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on June 24, 2020. He set an amazing example in everything he did. He was an outstanding son. He was a loving husband to Ruth Hudson for 54 years. He was a great father to his three children, Laura McAlister, Doug Hudson and Marilyn Rhoads.
He was called "Pa" by eight grandchildren (Madeline Rhoads, Sarah Hudson, Kate Bradley Rhoads, Emily Hudson, Abby Rhoads, Matthew Rhoads, Harper Hudson and Rachel Rhoads) who absolutely adored him. He was wise, humble, a great listener and an amazing encourager. Larson was a source of peace to anyone who knew him. His friends and family just loved sitting and being with him.
He helped thousands of people in his 40 years as as Owner and Proprietor of Beltone and Better Hearing Aid Centers in Bowling Green, Glasgow and Campbellsville, Kentucky. He loved helping people and excelled in his profession. He served as President of the Hearing Aid Association of Kentucky, served on the Kentucky Licensing Board, and was awarded the Beltone President's Cup.
He did not need (or want) accolades. He wanted to serve and help those he loved, and he did it until he moved on to his true home in heaven. He loved Jesus. He worked hard. He served always. He gave freely. He loved well.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Emily Hudson Melvin.
A drive thru visitation for Larson Blaine Hudson will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with private family services to be held. Private burial will be at Fairview Cemetery.
Family has asked Donations in lieu of flowers to Greenwood Park Church of Christ.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements. You may view the obituary online and offer your condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com
Commented