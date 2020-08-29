Scottsville - Lattie Ferrell Gardner, 76, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care Center in Scottsville, KY.
He is Survived by one daughter, Tina Atwood and husband Terry of Scottsville, KY; One son, Kris Gardner of Greenville, SC; Special friend and care giver, Judy Mayhew of Scottsville, KY; Four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service will be held Monday, August 31, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, KY.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM and Monday, August 31, 2020 after 9:00 AM until time of the funeral service at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.