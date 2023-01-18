SCOTTSVILLE – Laura Anne Turner
July 21, 1968 – January 16, 2023
Laura Anne Turner died on Monday, January 16th, 2023. She was 54 years old.
She is survived by her parents, Steve Turner and Judy Turner, brother Jay Turner and his wife Christi Turner, niece Katherine Turner and nephew, Stephen Turner, as well as a multitude of other nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Cal Turner, Sr. and Laura Goad Turner, Ezra Earl Payne and Georgia V. Payne.
Laura served as board co-chair of the Laura Goad Turner Charitable Foundation. This foundation is the principal source of philanthropy in Scottsville, Kentucky. She also served on the board of the Nashville-based James Stephen Turner Family Foundation, founded by her father in 1997, where she was board president from 2019 to 2020.
Laura was born and raised in Scottsville, Kentucky, where her family founded Dollar General. She lived in Nashville for many years before returning to her hometown of Scottsville. Laura was an active member of both the Scottsville and Nashville communities, furthering her family’s legacy of philanthropy and engagement. She served on the board of the Heart of Scottsville focused on preservation and revitalization of the downtown Scottsville community. In Nashville, she served on boards for the Woman’s Fund, Girl Scouts of America, and Watkins College of Art and Design. She also served on the Advisory Board of the Walker Percy Center for Writing and Publishing at Loyola University.
Laura had huge a passion for art and art education. She received a BA in Art History and Advertising Management from Southern Methodist University and a BA in English from Loyola University. Laura also studied Art Dealership and Collecting at New York University. She was a member of the Frist Center for the Visual Arts Collector’s Council, served as a judge for the Scottsville Art Guild’s annual Summer’s End Art Show, and supported the art community in Nashville through the makers’ space entrepreneurship programs of Fort Houston and The Forge Nashville.
Laura truly enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her home and loved to cook. One of her specialties was her famous crawfish bread, a recipe she perfected while living in New Orleans. She also loved decorating and entertaining for Halloween. Laura’s home was a “must-stop” destination for trick or treaters from all over, and she prided herself on making it more “spooktacular” every year.
Laura was a loyal and trustworthy friend, and a determined advocate for causes like Watkins College of Art and Design, the Nashville Public Library Foundation, the Nashville Symphony, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, The USO, Frist Center for the Visual Arts, and Girls Scouts of America. She was never one to enjoy the spotlight for herself but quietly and passionately lifted others through her support efforts.
She was an avid traveler with Sweden being one of her favorite destinations. At home, Laura’s constant companion was her English Pointer/Boxer named Hurley, a beautiful dog she rescued.
Laura Anne Turner lived a remarkable life and shared her kind and generous heart with everyone around her.
Visitation will be held at T.W. Crow & Son Funeral Home on Sunday, January 22nd from 12 to 2pm with a celebration of Laura Anne Turner’s life to follow at 2pm.
