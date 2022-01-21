Bowling Green - Laura Jean "Nicole" Haynes, age 32 passed away Thursday January 20, 2022 at her residence in Bowling Green, KY. The Bowling Green native was the daughter of Robert Russell Haynes and Amanda Chaffin.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Veachel and Flossie Haynes and Franklin Eugene Chaffin. She is survived by her mother; Amanda Chaffin (James Coleman) her father; Robert Haynes (Lisa) one daughter; Sarah Haynes, her Fiancé, Thomas Whittinghill, two step-children; Vivian and Gabe, three sisters; Stephanie Haynes (Joe), Kaylee Haynes and Deidra Hogan (Michael) grandmother; Elizabeth Ann Collier, and step-grandparents; Ray and Becky Stinson, many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Monday, January 24, 2022 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM with Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at the J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Plano Baptist Church Cemetery.
