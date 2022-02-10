Bowling Green - Laura Johnson Mullins, 102, peacefully passed away at Greenview Regional Hospital on February 8, 2022. She was born June 30, 1919, the daughter of the late Myrtle Lain and Charles Robert Johnson. Laura grew up on the farm where she was born east of Franklin, KY in Simpson County. The farm was part of her great-great grandfathers (John B. Smith, Sr.) land grant for his surveying work in Simpson County. Laura was very active in 4-H work representing Simpson County in county, state, and national levels.
She attended Western Kentucky Teachers College and graduated from the University of Kentucky. She opened the home economics department for Simpson County High School in 1940, while teaching there for three years. She later taught at Franklin High School.
Laura married the late Kenton Mullins on June 30, 1941. Kenton grew up in Whitesburg, KY and served as major in WWII and the Korean Conflict. Laura lived with him in Monroe, LA, Albuquerque, NM, Louisville, and Bowling Green.
Laura was active in The Presbyterian Church all her life holding offices and doing mission work on local Presbytery and Synod levels.
While a junior at the University of Kentucky, Laura was asked to join The Phi Upsilon Omicron, National Honors Society in family and consumer sciences in which she remained a lifetime member.
Laura holds the commission of Colonel in The Order of Kentucky Colonels and was a member of the Homemakers and Garden Club.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 13, 2022, at The Presbyterian Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY to follow. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Sunday at the church. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to the Buckhorn Children's Foundation, 116 Buckhorn Lane, Buckhorn, KY 41721.
