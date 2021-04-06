Bowling Green – Laura Lavinia (Cash) Rogers, 88 of Bowling Green entered into rest Sunday at Hospice of Southern KY. Lavinia was born in Logan Co on April 27, 1932. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Harold E. Rogers, parents Clifford and Annie Laura Cash, son Harold E. Rogers, II, grandson Clinton Cash Lloyd, son-in-law Bernie R. Cox, two sisters Alma Ezell and Jewel Browning and two brothers Dan Cash and James Cash. Lavinia was a retired missionary, in addition to mission work in the USA along with her late husband they served Haiti, Costa Rica, Venezuela, El Salvador. Also she and her husband owned Harold Rogers Lumber and Construction Co. in Auburn, KY. She was an active member of State Street United Methodist Church. Survivors include her son David Ray Rogers of Bowling Green, two daughters Kathryn A. Rogers and Susan L. Pardue (Larry Joe) all of Scottsville, KY. Daughter-in-law Cathy Tabor Rogers of Bowling Green. Nine precious grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:00 am at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Friday, 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Saturday 9:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens.
