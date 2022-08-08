Bowling Green – Laura Louise Ditchburn Collins, age 72, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Ky. The lifelong Canadian, born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Doreen Ditchburn. After secretarial post-secondary education, Laura worked as a bookkeeper in a five-star Quebec hotel and later as an order-writer for Bell Canada until her marriage. Laura was an active athlete in high school, participating in the championship women’s basketball team and instructing winter downhill skiing after school. She was a talented water skier at her home in North Hatley, Quebec and learned to slalom on her first try at Barren River Lake. Laura was loved by all, but especially by her close-knit high school and Bowling Green “posse” of friends. A Corvette owner, she was also a member of the Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Club. She is survived by her husband, Brian, of 46 years, their son, Bret (Teah), her grandson, Rob, brother Bob Ditchburn (Claire), sister Debbie Lesyk, three brothers-in-law, their spouses and eight nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 2:00 PM -4:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. In lieu of flowers, Laura, lifetime dog lover, has requested donations be made to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
