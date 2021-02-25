Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky . * From late Saturday night through Monday morning * Multiple rounds of rainfall Friday and Saturday will help to saturate the soil before heavier rainfall moves into the area late Saturday night into Sunday. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible across the Watch area. * Heavy rainfall may cause excess runoff and localized flooding issues in the Watch area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. &&