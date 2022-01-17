Smiths Grove – Laverne C Vaughn, 98 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully on Friday Jan.14, 2022 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, Ky. Laverne was the daughter of the late Almas Alfonso and Grace Capps also the wife of her belated and beloved husband Bill Vaughn She was preceded in death by eight siblings. Laverne was a long standing member of Oak Forest Baptist church and enjoyed being in the prayer group at Jewell Lindsays home for nine years. She also enjoyed being a member of the Hays Homemakers Group in Smiths Grove and spent many years as beautician .

Leaving to cherish her memories are her son and his wife, Gerry & Trina Vaughn, five grandchildren, R. Allan Vaughn, Michael Vaughn, Jaime’ Vaughn, Daniel Vaughn and John Vaughn ; nine great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren and one brother, Rev. DaWayne Capps as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at Oak Forest Baptist Church 12 PM on Saturday Jan 22, 2022. Visitation is open to the public at the church from 10 AM to noon. Burial will be in Hays Cemetery. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Southern Ky.