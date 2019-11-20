Bowling Green, Kentucky - Laverta Mobley age 86 of Bowling Green, Kentucky, a native of Macon, Georgia and a former resident of New Britain, Connecticut. Entered into rest on November 17, 2019. Visitation-10:00AM-12:00 Noon, Saturday-November 23, 2019 at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Services-12:00 Noon Saturday-November 23, 2019 at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. In Lieu of Flowers-Make Donations to Alzheimer's Association.www.alz.org/kyin.