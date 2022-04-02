Bowling Green - Lavinia Dee Warden (Pearson), 82, of Bowling Green, KY, peacefully passed away at her home on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Lavinia was born in Allen County on June 13, 1939 to William and Viola (Howell) Pearson who precede her in death.
Lavinia was a 1958 graduate of Allen County High School. At the age of 22, she married Anthony "Sluggo" Warden who precedes her in death. She was a homemaker and seamstress. After raising her children, she began working at Sears department store where she worked until retirement. She then provided care for her grandsons and recently, she helped as a caregiver for special friends. She was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church and in most recent years Eastwood Baptist Church where she loved spending time with her friends in the "Prime Timer's Fellowship" group. She also always looked forward to her monthly breakfast with her high school classmates.
Her greatest joy in life was her two grandsons. She never missed a game, event, or anything that was important to them. She became everyone's "Nana." She loved holidays with family, especially celebrating all of the June birthdays and Christmas Day at her house. She enjoyed cooking for her family and was well known for her chocolate no bake cookies. She was kind, loving and always put others' wants and needs above her own.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by sons Terry (fiancée, Amy Van Meter) Warden and Jimmy (Trina) Warden, grandsons Cody (fiancée, Shelby Watt) Warden and Trent Warden, all of Bowling Green, KY; sister June (late Darrel) Lyles and twin sister Virginia (Eutra) Graves of Scottsville, KY; sister-in-law Betty Ann (late Fred) Thurman; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins who she loved. She is also preceded in death by brothers Wayne Pearson and William Pearson, Jr. and stepson Charles Warden.
Visitation will be held at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Funeral Chapel, Bowling Green, KY on Monday, April 4, from 4 pm-7 pm and Tuesday, April 5, beginning at 12 pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 2 pm. Her final resting place will be Fairview Memorial Cemetery in Bowling Green.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.