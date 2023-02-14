CORYDON – Lawrence Shawler, 69, of Corydon, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Lawrence was a proud Teamster who was involved in the union throughout his career. While there he forged many life-long friendships with his fellow Teamsters that continued after his retirement. He loved the ocean and enjoyed being on the beach as well as boating on the open water. Lawrence had a wonderful sense of humor. He always wanted to make people smile and laugh. He took the commandment to love his neighbor seriously and made many close, meaningful friendships wherever he lived. He was a devout believer and had a deep personal connection to God. Above all he loved his family and spending time with his children and grandchildren.