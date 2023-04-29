BOWLING GREEN – Lawrence “Larry” A Grosh, age 72, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, died March 20, 2023. Born August 4, 1950, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Jack & Judy Grosh.
He was a graduate of Brookhaven High School. He retired from General Motors in 2007. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family, working on house projects, and traveling.
Survived by children, Shawn (Celeste) Grosh, Scott (Angie) Grosh; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; and sister Vicki Grosh, brother Terry “Mike” Grosh; and nephew Chris Grosh. Larry is also survived by his former wives Doris Parsons and Carolyn Kinney.
He was one of the kindest souls and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
