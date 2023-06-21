BOWLING GREEN – Lance Corporal Kevin Alexis Medina, 19, passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2023 while stationed in Norfolk, Virginia with the United States Marine Corps. The Bowling Green native was born November 29, 2003.
The 2022 Greenwood High School graduate joined the Marine Corps upon graduation from high school; advancing to the rank of Lance Corporal. He was known as the light of any room and always acted very responsible for his age; always setting a good example for those around him. Through his military service and all other aspects of his life, he was ready to eat the world in one bite, experiencing as much as he absolutely could.
His presence will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. Survivors include his parents, Kriscia and Wilson Diaz of Bowling Green; brother, Kaleb Diaz; sister, Kiahny Diaz; maternal grandmother, Silvia Delacruz (Osly Calix) of Bowling Green; paternal grandparents, Jose Diaz and Inelda Escobar of Guatemala; aunt, Romelia Sanchez of Alvaton; special cousin and friend, Jaden Almanza; cousin, Eliza Fernandez; great-grandmother, Domitila Gonzalez; as well as many others he has touched during his short life.
Funeral services with military honors will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from noon until service time. Cremation will follow the funeral services.
