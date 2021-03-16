Bowling Green – Lea Ona Groves entered this world on October 20,1959 in Cook County, IL. She departed this life on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky due to a long-term illness. Lea Ona was preceded in death by her parents: Edward Center and Ona Lea Center; and two sisters: Loretta Carol Wampler and Sharon Kay Center. She is survived by her husband: John A. Groves; her children: Tammy Cardwell, Jonathan (Jana) Moore, Jeremy (Nicole) Moore, and John Joseph Groves; ten grandchildren: Logan Cardwell, Jordan Cardwell, Annalese Cardwell, Baley Cardwell, Benjamin Moore, Payton Moore, William Moore, Jaycee Moore, Jathan Moore, and Maxwell Moore; two great-grandchildren: Addyson Cardwell and Emerson Cardwell. She is also survived by four brothers: David Lee (Pauline) Center, Daniel Lee (Agnes) Center, Edward Mark Center and Levy Clayton (Belinda) Center; and one brother-in-law: Jay Wampler. Lea Ona loved her church, Unity Missionary Baptist in Bowling Green, and the entire church family. She was the treasurer for a while, but just enjoyed worshiping with them and participating in activities as her health allowed. She enjoyed participating with John in his Harley Davidson owners’ group whenever she could. She was loved by her family and will be missed. The family has entrusted arrangements with Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane). Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for family, 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for the public. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the graveside service to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, the American Cancer Society or The Humane Society Animal Shelter.