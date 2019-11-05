Bowling Green - Ledra Denise Atha, 52, of Bowling Green entered into rest Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Ledra was born September 3, 1967 in Bowling Green. She was preceded in death by her mother Joyce Miller Bierman. Ledra is survived by her husband Russell Franklin Atha, her father Robert E. Bierman Sr. and step-mother Donna Bierman, two sisters Cereca Bierman and Rebecca Madison (Gary) and one brother Robert Earl Bierman Jr. all of Bowling Green. Per Ledra's wishes there will be no visitation and no funeral services and she chose to be cremated. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.