Bowling Green - Leetta Beller Kirby age 80 of Bowling Green, passed away Monday, February 28 at 11:59 am at the Signature Healthcare of Bowling Green. Leetta was born to the late Ovie and Josephine Carver Beller. She was also preceded in death by her son Monty Kirby. She was a Hostess for many places around Bowling Green. Leetta was full of life, strong willed and lived life to the fullest. She loved all the animals that she had over her years of life, especially her cat named Buford.
Leetta is survived by her son, Howard Franklin Kirby Jr. of Bowling Green. 4 grandchildren, Tashia Kirby, Erin Barber (Clinton), Heather Mast (Harvey) and Ashley Adler. A great granddaughter, MaKinley Mast.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm Friday March 11 at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm before the service
