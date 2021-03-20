Bowling Green - Leland Hyrum Stott, Jr., 88, of Franklin, passed away Thursday March 18, 2021. Lee was well known and active in the community and his involvement in various cultural organizations.
He was the Music Director of Western Public Radio, WKYU-FM 88.9 for 27 years where he hosted "Music in the Morning" and "Evening with the Pops" radio shows. He enjoyed writing monthly articles for the SOKY Happenings magazine up until his passing.
Lee was born March 30, 1932 to Leland Hyrum Stott, Sr. and Mary Lourine Dougherty in Champaign, Illinois. At the age of 23, he served a three year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Samoa. After graduating from Wayne State University, he attended graduate school at Brigham Young University where he helped establish KBYU-FM, and met his wife, Carol Ann Senke (1941-2013).
Lee is survived by six children and their loving spouses, 29 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren, and two siblings MaryLee Christiansen and Mel Stott, both from Reno, NV. He was greeted in Heaven by his wife and one granddaughter. Talofa Dad.
Visitation will be from 5 pm to 7 pm Tuesday at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and from 10 am to 11 am Wednesday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Cave Mill Road. Funeral services following at 11 am, with interment at Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to The Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and/or WKYU Public Radio.