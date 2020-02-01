Bowling Green - Leland L. "Gramps" Phillips, 81 of Bowling Green died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his residence.
He was a son of the late Ruby Frances Lovins and is preceded in death by two brothers, Leonard and Jerry Phillips; three sisters, Mary Felts, Phyllis Grossnickle and Barbara Johnson. He was a retired employee of General Motors and Desa International.
His survivors include his wife of 59 years, Beulah Faye Phillips; one daughter, Carol Phillips; one son, Michael Phillips (Kimberly); three grandsons, Randall Phillips, Brandon Ferguson (Jennifer) and Cory Spradlin; one granddaughter, Madison Phillips; one great granddaughter, Kaylee Phillips; two brothers, Billy and Jimmy Phillips; five sisters, Judy Wells, Darlene Adams (Ray), Brenda McMillian, Linda Miller (John), Sandra "Jody" Piening (Steve); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 12 noon Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-12 noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
