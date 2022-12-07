Bowling Green — Lenora "Joyce" Wade Brown, 88, was joyously reunited in Heaven with her late husband, Robert Lewis Brown on December 2, 2022.
Born April 27, 1934, to the late Ruby and Fannie Bickerstaff Wade, she grew up in Scottsville, KY with her three brothers and sister. After high school she moved to Bowling Green where she worked at a drug store on the square and met the love of her life, Bob. They were married on April 16, 1955 and happily together for 65 years.
Joyce was the consummate Christian wife, homemaker, mother and grandmother. She spent 17 years in Danville, KY where she worked alongside Bob, in developing and running several businesses such as Danville Factory Fabrics and the Corner Pocket. In 1979, they moved to Louisville, KY where she spent 40 years supporting her family and running a home rental business with Bob.
She returned to Bowling Green in 2018 with her son and daughter-in-law after Bob's death to be near extended family. She was kind, loving and created a legacy of love and happy memories for those she touched. Joyce enjoyed homemaking, sewing, church activities, and trips to the beach. Above all else, she was known for being caring and putting others before herself.
Joyce is survived by her one adored son - Dennis Edward Brown and his wife of 43 years, Charlene and three granddaughters?Stephanie Leigh (Zach) Gates, Jamie Lynne (Brandon Guillemin) Brown, Jaclyn Denise Brown and one great granddaughter, Bridgette Shay Guillemin. She is also survived by her beloved friend and sister-in-law Nadine Brown (Marsha and Mark). She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, JT Brown and brothers, Charles "Dutch" Wade, Gene Wade, and Wayne Wade plus her sister Carol Blanchard and several nieces and nephews. Not to be forgotten is her cherished dog, Buddy, who was her companion over the last couple years.
Visitation will be held at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel, Bowling Green, KY on December 9, 2022 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm with burial in Bowling Green Gardens.
