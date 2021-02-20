Bowling Green - Leo Wells, age 87 of Bowling Green, departed this life on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Magnolia Village in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on July 18, 1933 to the late Roy and Oma Houchin Wells.
Leo was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War era. He was the owner of Duff and Wells Accounting, a 1951 graduate of Brownsville High School and a 1955 graduate of Bowling Green Business College. He was a member of First Baptist Church.
He leaves to honor his memory – one son, Josh Wells of North Carolina; an aunt, Violet Wells; his dear friend and colleague, Marie Ellis (Derek) of Bowling Green; four nephews and nieces, Eddie Wells, Christi Russo (Dennis), Angela Wells and Matt Wells and a great-nephew and niece, Chaz Wells and Marjori Russo. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Jimmie Wells.
The visitation will be from 5-8 PM, Tuesday, February 23 and 9-11 AM, Wednesday, February 24 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. The funeral service will be at 11 AM, Wednesday, February 24 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Interment will follow in Hawkins Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to: Hawkins Cemetery Fund, c/o Gale Renfro, 1040 Beaver Dam Chapel Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel.