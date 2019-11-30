Bowling Green - Leon Coulter, 87 of Smiths Grove died Friday, November 29, at his residence.
He was the son of the late Leonard and Dora Rich Coulter and preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Wheeler. Leon was owner of Coulter's Painting, a member of the Baptist faith, American Legion and a Kentucky Colonial. Leon also was a Korean War Army Veteran.
His survivors include his wife, Jewell Lindsey Coulter; one daughter, Rebecca Coulter; three sons, Jeff Coulter (Karen), Greg Coulter (Susan) and Randy Coulter; twelve grandchildren, Chad Wheeler, Monica Burr, Brandon Coulter, Brent Coulter, Sara Coulter, Heather Ross, Wesley Coulter, Jodi Sims, Adam Turner, Zachery Coulter, Ashlea Coulter, Hannah Coulter; and 17 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Hawkins Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5672 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104.