BOWLING GREEN – Mr. Leon Tarter, left this world to join his Savior on February 9, 2023, at his residence with his family around him. Leon was born on September 19, 1924, to his beloved parents Sam and Mirtie Keith Tarter who preceded him in death. He lived a long life doing what he loved—auctioneering. He was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
Leon was the owner of Tarter Real Estate and Auction for 65+ years, a member of Smiths Grove United Methodist Church, a member of Smiths Grove Lions Club and Hays Masonic Lodge for 70 years. He loved the auction business and was named Kentucky State Champion Auctioneer twice during his life. Leon proudly served his country during WW II as a Calvary Scout---D Day + 3.
Leon is survived by two sons, Johnny (Judy) and David (Victoria) Tarter. He was very proud of his grandchildren: Amy Stickle (Ben); Sam Tarter and Molly Tarter Denise (Nick). He was blessed with three Great Grandchildren, Emery and Caroline Stickle and Raegan Denise. Special caregivers helping to take care of Leon during his sickness are Martha Floyd, Doris Grissom, and Kenneth Meredith. His special friend, Inga Sue Wolff, was a huge part of Leon’s life.
Friends and family can visit with the family on Sunday, from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Visitation will resume at 11:00 a.m. on Monday until service time at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Lambert Cemetery. A Masonic Service will be held on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. The family asks friends to memorialize Leon through contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky and/or Smiths Grove United Methodist Church. Hardy & Son Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with Leon’s arrangements.
