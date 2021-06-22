Bowling Green – Leonard B. “Leo” Piercey, 72, of Bowling Green, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 after a brief time at Magnolia Village. The Albany, KY native was the son of the late Dorothy Bertram Patton. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death just last year by his wife of 46 years, Linda Christy Piercey. Mr. Piercey was a member of Bristow Christian Church. He was retired from General Motors’ Bowling Green Plant, but also worked at the Saturn Corporation in Spring Hill, TN, for several years. Before GM, he was in the United States Army, had worked at Eaton/Cutler Hammer and owned Piercey’s Auto Body Shop in downtown Bowling Green. Known to many as “Papaw”, he enjoyed his family, old cars, the Kentucky Wildcats, and to “just ride around”. He was devoted to his “Miss America” and never wanted to leave her side. He has now joined her in Heaven for eternity. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 25 at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am – 12:30 pm on Friday, June 25 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
Mr. Piercey is survived by a daughter, Laurie McCombs (Donald); a son, Brandon Piercey; a sister, Elaine Ford (Jim); three grandchildren, Ashlie Neal (Matt), Madison Priddy, and Layla Piercey; six grandchildren in his heart, Trey, Grayson, Logan, Tyler, Mallory and Shelby; nieces and nephew, Christy, Treba, Marla, Dennis and Kim; a sister-in-law, Karen Cole (Ronnie); and his mother-in-law, Theda Lowe Christy Petty; along with special friends, Bun Claborn, Doug & Francie Sewell, Arnold & Earlene Cool, Phillip Groce, and Rex & June McWhorter. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Bristow Christian Church and Legacy Christian Academy.