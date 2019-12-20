Bowling Green - Harry Leroy Jones, 84 of Bowling Green died Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Warren County, Ky native was the son of the late James Harry Jones and Effie Dent Stratton Jones. Besides his parents, Mr. Jones was preceded in death by a son, Dwayne Jones and 7 of his brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Zelma; his son, Tim (Keitha) Jones and his granddaughter, Anne-Claire Jones. Other survivors include his brothers and sisters: Lois (Lanny) Loague; Ruth Helms; Betty (Larry) Whitman; Janice (Mearl) Jones; Bruce (Carol) Jones and Roger (Diana) Jones and his dog, Daisy Loo.
The funeral for Leroy Jones will be on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1 pm in the chapel of Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane). Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1 pm until 4 pm and on Monday from 10 am until time of service. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.