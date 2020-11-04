Bowling Green - Leroy "LT" Tooley, 67, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away on November 3, 2020 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green surrounded by wife, children, and grandchildren.
The Monroe County native was born December 8, 1952 to the late Ervin Joe Turner Tooley and Delma Lee (Shirley) Tooley. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Margaret Tooley Collins and Charles Ervin. Leroy served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and served in the automotive industry. He was a proud father, grandfather, and devoted husband.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years Sylvia Tooley of Bowling Green; daughters Tigrace "Tiger" Tooley, Candice "Candi" Tooley, and Brandice "Brandi" Tooley; grandchildren Brandon "Big B" Tooley, Charles "Chazz" Tooley, and Nala Murray; siblings Diane Boykins, Joe Tooley, Rachel Tooley Mathews, Ricky Tooley and Michael Tooley and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, November 7 with the services starting at 3 p.m. at the J.C. Funeral Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel.
GoFundMe has been established.