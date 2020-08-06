Bowling Green - Leroy Smith, Sr., 81, of Bowling Green, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his residence. The Horse Cave native was the son of the late John Benton Smith and Omie Conner Smith. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Miller Smith and several siblings.
Mr. Smith is a member of the Impact Church of Bowling Green.
He is survived by two sons, Leroy Smith, Jr. (Tisa) and Mark Smith (Lisa); five grandchildren, Alexandria Smith, Ashley Smith, Erin Smith, Austin Smith and Jacob Smith.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Funeral service and burial will be private.