Bowling Green - Lesa Kay Harris age 56 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky, surrounded by her loving family.
Lesa was born in Bowling Green to the late Charles Dixon and Anna Jean Marion Harris and is also preceded in death by her sister Diane Cox. She retired from Western Kentucky University Facility Management.
Lesa is survived by her sisters; Carol Harris, Juanita Reynolds and Debbie Gragg all of Bowling Green, KY. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.Cremation was chosen. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Lesa's memory.