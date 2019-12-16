Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE KY HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...WARREN. .HEAVY RAIN OVER THE LAST SEVERAL HOURS WILL CAUSE THE RIVER TO RISE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE KY HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE FRIDAY NIGHT. * AT 7:00 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 23.2 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 31.1 FEET BY WEDNESDAY EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY FRIDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 32.0 FEET...LOW SPOTS ON NORTH AND SOUTH CHURCH STREETS IN WOODBURY FLOOD. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 30.8 FEET ON MAR 21 2008. &&