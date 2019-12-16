Tampa, Florida - Leslie Ann Norton, 53, passed way December 10, 2019 at her home in Tampa, Florida. She was the daughter of Douglas and Emma Gene Norton, both deceased.
She is survived by her brother, Ty Norton of Lithonia, GA, an aunt Pat Foster of Nashville, TN, her step-mother Gracie Norton and step-brother Douglas Foster, both of Bowling Green. She was a graduate of Bowling Green High School. Leslie had a wonderful sense of humor and a friendly, easy going spirit that will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. She will be buried alongside her parents in McMinnville, TN.