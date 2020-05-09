Venice, CA - Leslie Ann Pope died May 6, 2020 with her beloved husband Doug at her side, at her home in Venice, CA. She was recovering from heart surgery in February.
Born June 2, 1954 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to Homer Pope and Sara (Sooky) Bennett. Leslie attended College High and Antioch College, where she earned a B.A. in Biology. She moved to New York City in 1979 to begin a career in the film business where her love of both science and art helped propel her to a highly successful career in the motion picture industry. She worked on feature films worldwide, moving to Venice, CA in 1997.
A much sought after Set Decorator, Leslie worked on more than 50 projects and was Oscar nominated for her work on Seabiscuit, winning the Excellence in Production Design Award from the Art Directors Guild for Catch Me If You Can, and Avengers: Endgame. She was nominated for this same award for Django Unchained and Captain America: Winter Solider. She was a member of the I.A.T.S.E. United Scenic Artists, locals NY #829 & #52, and LA #44 and NABET local #15 and was an honorary Kentucky Colonel.
A private service for family has been held. Her friends and family look forward to celebrating her extraordinary life with each other as soon as possible, details to follow.
Leslie was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Betty Pope Browning. In addition to her husband Doug, she leaves behind sister, Janet Pope, brother William Pope (Sharon), father in law Carl Fischer (Marilyn), brother in law Ken Fischer (Robin), sister in law, Kim Lloyd George. Nieces Betsy Browning (Tracy), Paige Browning, (Mark), Savannah Pope, Alice Lloyd George, Sammy Fischer. Nephews Tom Pope (Aimee), Josh Oreck (Tina), Ricky Lloyd George (Kate), and Scotty Fischer. Grandnieces Christina, Lily, Kirby, Harper, Tess, Astrid, and grandnephews, Clay, Charlie and William. And countless friends who loved her so deeply they will never be the same.
Leslie always appreciated beautiful flowers, but at this time her family suggests donations in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Sister Study, and Planned Parenthood.
