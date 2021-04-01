Bowling Green - Lethel Dewayne Francis, 70, of Smiths Grove passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky.
The Glasgow native was a son of the late Waldo Francis and Charlene Holman Francis, who survives. He was an employee of Holley Carburetor for 32 years, was a Mason with the Hays Lodge and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, April Lyles (Chuck); three grandchildren, Cody Lyles, Wyatt Lyles, and Hope Lyles; one sister, Freida Byrd; one niece, Gwen Holthouser; and two great nieces, Jayden Pedigo and Cadence Pedigo.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 12:00 pm, Monday, April 5, 2021 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in the Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Additional visitation will be from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Monday at the funeral home.