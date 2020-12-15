Beaver Dam, Kentucky - Levi Rice, age 77, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, December 13, 2020.
Levi graduated from Owensboro Senior High School in 1961, then from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy in 1966. He was a practicing pharmacist for 51 years in Ohio County. He began his pharmacy career at Veller Drugs, which he later purchased in 1968 and changed the name to Rice Drugs. Rice's remains a family-owned, independent, community pharmacy, with numerous locations through its history currently in Beaver Dam and Fordsville, employing over a thousand from the region over Levi's career.
Levi was an innovator in applying technology to the business, where he ensured that Rice's was one of Kentucky's first pharmacies to incorporate a computer. He was an extremely reserved, kind, humble, gentle, and generous local businessman, philanthropist, and community leader, serving hundreds of thousands in Ohio County and the region. Levi often displayed his sense of humor to his friends and family, but considered people's needs seriously and compassionately. Levi was a role model to many, always had time for others, and was never in a hurry. He volunteered his time and resources to the Ohio County Chamber of Commerce, and various other community boards, receiving the Ohio County Chamber of Commerce Large Business of the Year Award many years. Levi was a highly respected pillar in the community and a faithful, active member of the Beaver Dam Baptist Church where he has served the congregation as a deacon. He loved his family, friends, and community, enjoyed traveling, motorcycling, spending time outdoors, watching sports, and boating.
Levi is survived by his wife, Edith Hines Rice, daughters, Catherine Rice Holderfield (Robert), Bowling Green, KY, Beth Rice Risinger (Mark), Hartford, KY, Jane Rice Luzzio (Frederick), Goshen, KY, and sons, William Douglas Figg (Jennifer), Fairfax, VA, David L. Figg (Meredith), Beaver Dam, KY. Grandchildren: Emily Holderfield Gaither (fiance Drake Duncan), Caitlin Phelps (Tyler), William Figg, Alex Gaither, Connor Wilson, Olivia Luzzio, Julia Luzzio, Andrew Figg, Ava Figg, Matthew Holderfield, Luke Holderfield, Tyler Risinger, and Hunter Risinger. Great-grandchildren: Ella Kate and Pierce Phelps. His close in-laws were Joe and Judith Davenport; Mike James (Holly), and their children, Mary Baxter and Madi.
He was predeceased by his parents, Clarence Levi, Sr. and Beulah Stevens Rice, and two sisters who died at birth, Peggy Jane and Patsy Lou, of Owensboro.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec 18, 11 am to 9 pm, and Saturday, Dec 19, 9 am to 12 pm, with funeral service at 12 pm, all at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, with appropriate pandemic restrictions. Service will be live-streamed on facebook.com/BeaverDamBaptistKy. In celebration of Levi's life, the family desires that donations be made to Beaver Dam Baptist Church, beaverdamchurch.org/give-online or 343 S. Main St., BD, KY 42320, or Ohio County Food Pantry, ohiocountyfoodpantry.lfbc.us/give or 2370 St. Rt 1414, Hartford, KY 42347.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com