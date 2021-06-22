Bowling Green – Lewis Geron, age 72, passed away peacefully at his home, under Hospice care. The Warren County native was the son of the late Leonard Geron and Fannie May Cross Geron. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ed and Clifton, four sisters, Martha, Barbara, Opal and Pete. Lewis retired with 36 years of service to Colonial Bread Co, and coached softball for many years, he loved sports, playing cards with his family and watching his grandkids participate in activities. Lewis is survived by his wife of 53 years, Darlene Bratcher Geron, two sons, Kevin Geron (Kerry) and Jeff Geron (Angie), one daughter, Tammy Geron, four grandchildren, Kami, Becca, Kurt and Brooks, one sister, Mickie Drew and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be Saturday June 26, 2021 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
